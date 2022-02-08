MHKs back plan to make House of Keys prayers optional for members
MHKs have voted to make it optional for members to take part in prayers at the start of each sitting of the House of Keys.
A bid to replace the traditional ritual with a period of reflection or silence was rejected in favour of the amendment by Sarah Maltby MHK.
She said every member should be free to participate or not "according to their individual conscience".
A committee will now consider how an optional system can be put in place.
The recommendation to scrap prayers at the start of sittings for a short religious or philosophical talk, known as a "smooinaghtyn" in Manx Gaelic, was turned down.
It was put forward in a House of Keys Management and Members' Standards committee report published last week.
'Other viewpoints'
Committee member Daphne Caine MHK said the current rule of compulsory attendance at prayers risked "alienating people" and made some MHKs "uncomfortable".
Data from the 2021 Isle of Man census showed 54% of respondents said they were Christian, with 43.8% answering they had no religion and the remainder following other faiths.
David Ashford MHK said it amounted to "tearing up traditions with five days' notice" to "appear progressive and modern without thinking it through clearly".
He and others raised fears a more secular approach in this area could have wider implications for other Christian elements within the island's parliament, such as the Tynwald Day church service in St John's.
Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said she was "struggling" with these claims given similar practices were in place in the assemblies of neighbouring jurisdictions.
She backed the proposal as "an opportunity to gain by recognising the viewpoints, religious or not, of others", an idea "rooted in her own faith".
