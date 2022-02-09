Isle of Man Highway Code to be reviewed after UK changes
- Published
The Manx Highway Code will be reviewed to make sure it is "not out of date" following changes in the UK, the infrastructure minister has said.
New UK rules introduced in January included updated guidance for cyclists and a hierarchy of road users, which gives pedestrians more priority.
Tim Crookall said the Isle of Man Constabulary would be consulted before any changes were adopted on the island.
He told the House of Keys any revisions would happen "as soon as possible".
Adopting the UK code would help Manx drivers become "familiar" with the new requirements on both British and Isle of Man roads, he added.
The Manx Highway Code which is based on UK rules, was last changed in 2014 and does not include the latest revisions added by the UK Department of Transport.
They were brought in to improve the safety of walkers, cyclists and those riding horses.
Mr Crookall said his department would consider asking the public for views on the changes if required, but added that most people "understand most of it already".
Arbory Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse questioned whether the oval roundabouts, known as roundels, introduced on Douglas Promenade would be covered under the update.
In response, Mr Crookall said: "I do not think [the code] will be that much different than the UK, and they do have roundels in the UK, that's where some of our engineers ideas got their ideas from."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk