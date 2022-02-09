Covid: Booster call as island plans to scrap virus rules
Manx residents who missed having their Covid booster in December after catching the virus have been urged to get the jab.
The call comes ahead of the planned lifting of most testing and isolation regulations from 31 March.
A government spokesman said the jabs remained a "key defence" and uptake rates would play a "crucial part" to allow scrapping the rules to happen.
About 7,000 people contracted the virus over Christmas and New Year.
The spike in cases coincided with an acceleration of the booster roll out amid fears surrounding the more transmissible Omicron variant.
Those who caught the virus were advised to wait at least 28 days after symptoms disappeared before having a jab.
Director of public health Henrietta Ewart said it was now time to come forward to have it.
She said: "Infection will give some immunity but it is less predictable than vaccination and vaccination will give you valuable increased protection."
Almost 66,300 people have already received two doses of a vaccine, with more than 48,700 also getting the booster.
Last week, the chief minister announced plans to remove the legal requirement for those with Covid to isolate and for the lifting rules on testing and isolation at the island's border at the end of next month.
Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper said the boosters were a "vital" part of the island's recovery.
