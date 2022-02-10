Covid: Isle of Man's death toll reaches 77 after four more die
The Isle of Man coronavirus death toll has risen to 77 after four more people died with the virus.
All of the latest deaths were recorded after 20 January.
The figure was revealed in the latest public health surveillance report as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
It comes as the island's testing and isolation rules for travellers are set to be further eased from Friday, bringing them into line with England.
The surveillance report said the island continued to be "in the plateau phase of fourth wave of Covid infection".
While there had been "small rises in the 10-19 and 40-59 age groups", all other age groups had "either remained level or fallen slightly", it added.
'Right direction'
The latest changes to the border restrictions will see isolation requirements for everyone arriving on the island lifted from 00:01 GMT.
Testing and isolation rules for anyone under the age of 18 will be scrapped altogether.
The new rules will also mean vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a lateral flow test at home after arrival and notify the government of the result.
Unvaccinated travellers will still have to have a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it was "another step in the right direction ahead of our plans to remove all restrictions, currently scheduled for 31 March".
The removal of isolation for all arrivals "means travel will be easier for people to go abroad and return home", he said.
Scrapping restrictions for children altogether would "make travel much simpler for families, especially ahead of the half-term holidays", he added.
Everyone arriving will still need to fill out a landing card prior to travelling, and be in possession of a Manx Entry Permit and a vaccination exemption where appropriate.
