Historic Isle of Man TT course milestone repaired after crash
- Published
Blacksmiths have "worked their magic" to repair a historic cast iron marker on the Isle of Man's TT course, the Department of Infrastructure has said.
The black and white sign was damaged in a crash on the approach to Kirk Michael from Cronk Y Voddy last year.
Locally known as the 11th milestone due to its position on the TT course, it is one of many found across the island dating back to the 1860s.
The post shows the distances of Ramsey and Castletown from Kirk Michael.
After being reconstructed, the marker was repainted in its traditional black and white colours and returned to its original site.
Work to rebuild a wall, which was also destroyed in the collision, is set to continue this week, a Department of Infrastructure spokesman said.
