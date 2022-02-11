Covid: Isolation rules lifted at Isle of Man border
Coronavirus isolation rules for anyone arriving on the Isle of Man have been scrapped.
The changes mean those who are fully vaccinated can travel freely to the island without the need to undergo testing or isolate on arrival.
However, unvaccinated people are still required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and isolate if it returns a positive result.
All rules for those under the age of 18 have also been scrapped.
The new rules, which came into force at 00:01 GMT, bring the island in line with changes introduced in England.
Rules for those on UK red list countries remain in place.
The easing of restrictions coincides with the "de-escalation" of the Covid-19 arrangements at Noble's Hospital.
Manx Care has announced ward 12, which was kitted out as a dedicated isolation ward in October 2021, is being closed.
A spokesman said ongoing care of those with the virus will now take place on ward one, which will allow services displaced by the Covid-19 arrangements to return to their original locations.
Face masks and a negative lateral flow test result continue to be a requirement for everyone visiting the hospital, he added.
The latest border changes come ahead of the planned full reopening of the island's border and scrapping of isolation rules for those who test positive for Covid-19 on 31 March.
