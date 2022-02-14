Terry Cringle: Veteran Isle of Man journalist dies aged 91
Tributes have been paid to veteran Isle of Man broadcaster and journalist Terry Cringle, who has died aged 91.
In a career that spanned seven decades, Mr Cringle was a familiar voice on Manx Radio and a regular writer for various publications, including Isle of Man newspapers' weekly editions.
He died at Noble's Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Broadcaster and historian Charles Guard described him as a "much loved" broadcaster and "extraordinary" writer.
Born in 1931, Mr Cringle grew up in a boarding house on Douglas Promenade owned and run by his parents.
After completing national service, he began a career in newspaper journalism before being appointed to run Manx Radio's first in-house news service in 1969.
He also worked on a freelance basis for a variety of news organisations including the BBC and Border news services.
In his later years he continued to contribute to features covering Manx history and nostalgia for both print and radio, before officially retiring in 2020 at the age of 89.
Mr Guard said Mr Cringle was a "marvellous person to work with" who would be remembered for his "breadth of work".
"He was a much-loved and well-known broadcaster, but we mustn't forget his extraordinary writing. He had a facility to write about anything," he said.
During his career he had made "an astonishing contribution to reporting, recording and bringing the Isle of Man to life", he added.
Manx Radio managing director Chris Sully said he would "miss his humour, knowledge and the glint in his eye as he recalled the people and places he'd come across".
"Broadcasting House has a huge Terry Cringle-shaped hole at its heart today," he added.
