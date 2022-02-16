Manx dragon book helps children find a voice, author says
A new children's book, illustrated by a 15-year-old girl who has Asperger's syndrome, will help young people find their own voice, the author has said.
Red: A Manx Dragon Called Rufus is a collaboration between former teacher Rob Cowely and high school pupil Karmen.
The story is about a dragon who feels he does not fit in until he finds his singing voice.
Proceeds from the book will be donated to mental health charity Isle Listen.
Mr Cowley said the story was "about finding your own voice and a place in the community" and hoped it would inspire the reader to do the same.
Digital illustrations were created by Ballakermeen High School student, Karmen, who has used drawing as a creative outlet of expression since early childhood.
Asperger's syndrome is an autism spectrum disorder that can make it difficult for those with the condition to relate to others socially and is sometimes characterised by repetitive behaviours.
She said she had enjoyed being involved in the project because she had "just always liked drawing".
Mr Cowely said during his time in teaching he had seen first-hand the mental health issues experienced by young people, so teaming up with Isle Listen was a "natural fit".
He said: "I like the fact that they're going to use the book to get youngsters talking because it's got that right message in a nice friendly atmosphere to start exploring some of the issues with them."
The charity, which already works in the island's secondary schools, recently started to visit primary schools too.
Chief executive Andrea Chambers said the team used "fun and interactive ways of talking to young people about learning to deal with their emotions early in life".
