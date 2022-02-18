Storm Eunice: Gales cause Isle of Man travel disruption
Gales brought by Storm Eunice have caused travel disruption on the Isle of Man.
Daytime ferry crossings between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire, have been cancelled.
Loganair flights between the island and Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham have also been scrapped.
The A18 Mountain Road was closed on Thursday night "as a precaution" and will remain shut until the storm has passed, the government said.
An amber weather warning is in place until 15:00 GMT, with gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) anticipated.
The strong winds coupled with the high tide at 12:30 are also expected to bring "significant water and debris ashore" on Peel Promenade, Ronaldsway Met Office warned.
That road in the west of the island and Shore Road, Gansey, in the south have been closed as a result of the conditions.
Isle of Man Post Office said only priority mail would be delivered so staff can "stay safe while the storm is at it's worst".
The vehicle and drivers trade counter and sorting office counter in Braddan and the northern delivery office in Ramsey have been closed until 16:00, a spokesman said.
Police have also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.
