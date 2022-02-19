Storm Eunice: Isle of Man apology over sexist Eunice post
Transport chiefs have apologised for a social media post comparing the changing winds of Storm Eunice to a woman's personality.
The Isle of Man Infrastructure Department advised that a road closure would not go ahead on Friday in light of new forecasts.
It rounded off the message with: "Like most women Eunice changes her mind what she's doing".
After an angry response from some users, the post was deleted.
However, some criticised the decision, saying they were not offended by the "amusing" announcement, describing it as "a bit of banter".
In a follow-up message the department said it was "aware of a message posted on this page, and subsequently deleted, which fell below the standards expected of our organisation".
"Measures are being taken to ensure this does not happen again."
Hundreds of homes on the island were left without power on Friday, and daytime ferry crossings between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire, were cancelled.
Flights between the island and Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and Edinburgh were also scrapped.
Electricity has since been restored to the 300 homes affected, Manx Utilities said.
