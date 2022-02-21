Peel beach hut proposals for tourist accommodation pulled
Plans for beach hut-style cabins on the site of a former swimming pool in Peel have been withdrawn, the firm behind the scheme has said.
Duke Marketing had applied to install 45 units on Marine Parade for use during the summer.
However, the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) opposed the plans because of a lack of parking.
Duke Marketing chief executive Peter Duke said the objection had "not been helpful" to the application.
In its submission to the planning department, the DOI said the plans did "not incorporate adequate on-site vehicular parking and manoeuvring facilities" and would likely cause "undue interference" with safe access to nearby roads.
But Mr Duke refuted the claim as a previous parking survey in the town did not flag up any demand issues for on-street parking in the area.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plans had had the potential to "bring 11,000 bed nights potentially to a town that's got so many great facilities and hardly anywhere to stay".
The plans, which were for 2022 only, had the backing of Peel Commissioners, who own the land.
