Isle of Man planners back new £3m Braddan rubbish tip
- Published
A bid to replace an over capacity rubbish tip in the east of the Isle of Man with a new £3m facility has been approved by planners.
It has been designed to take waste and recycling from residents in Braddan, Douglas, Garff, Onchan and Santon.
The plans come after Douglas Council said the current eastern civic amenity site in Pulrose, Douglas, was at "maximum capacity".
The development will be at a new site off Richmond Hill in Braddan.
Granting approval, the planning committee set a number of conditions, including colouring the industrial buildings an olive green to limit their visual impact, and the creation an environmental management plan and a strategy to manage queues.
Some committee members raised concerns that the proposed access from the 50mph A6 road could cause traffic problems, with extra vehicles expected as a result of the development.
However, it was agreed the issue was outside the committee's remit, and chairman Claire Christian MHK said she would write to the Department of Infrastructure separately to express their concerns.
A planning officer had recommended that the new development, which sits adjacent to the island's Energy From Waste Plant in the Middle Park industrial estate, be approved.
He said it was in line with the government's planning and waste polices, and was "not considered to have so great an impact on the surrounding area and its residents to justify a refusal".
It will be built by property developer Dandara on behalf of a joint-committee of local authorities, which share waste management responsibilities for the east of the island.
