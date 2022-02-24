Covid: Isle of Man's death toll rises to 80 after further death
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 80, after another person was found to have died with the virus.
The person died in February according to the latest Covid-19 surveillance report by Manx public health officials.
It comes as part of an ongoing review of death certificates on the island.
There are currently 345 active cases of the virus, while one person is currently receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Meanwhile, walk-in vaccination clinics have been open across the island this week in a bid to drive up protection across the population, with the next taking place at the Douglas vaccination hub on Friday for those aged over 12.
Timings behind rollout of a fourth dose, due to be made available to all those aged over 75 and vulnerable people, have yet to be confirmed.
Almost all of the island's remaining coronavirus restrictions are set to be relaxed by the government on 31 March.
