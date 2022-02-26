Isle of Man sex attack centre 'much needed', says support charity
- Published
The building of a dedicated sexual assault referral centre on the Isle of Man is "very much needed" as demand for services rises, a support charity said.
About £830,000 has been set aside by the Department of Home Affairs to start work on the facility this year.
It comes as Victim Support reported a 71% increase in sexual assault referrals between October and December compared to the previous year.
Manager Paula Gelling said more people were likely to come forward in future.
Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson previously said construction of a new centre would end the need for victims to travel off-island to receive support, or for UK specialists to be flown in to help.
Plans for the facility are currently being drawn up, with an interim service in Douglas due to remain in place while building work takes place.
Ms Gelling said she welcomed the earmarking of funds to provide support for victims at "what is likely to be the very worst time of their life".
There was a 50% increase in sexual assault referrals in Jersey after a similar facility was built there, she added, meaning an increase on the Isle of Man was also likely once the dedicated centre is up and running.
