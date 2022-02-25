Ukraine: Isle of Man united with UK in support, chief minister says
The Isle of Man will stand "united" with the UK in support of Ukraine "at this critical time", the chief minister has said.
It follows Russia's invasion of the eastern European country on Thursday morning.
Alfred Cannan said the island would continue to impose sanctions and finance firms would freeze Russian assets in line with moves in the UK.
"We stand by freedom and democracy," he added.
On Wednesday, the island told firms to freeze Russian assets they hold in line with sanctions imposed by the UK.
A further 11 individuals and organisations have been added to the consolidated list of those subject to an asset freeze.
In a statement, the Manx government said it was "in close contact with the UK government and will remain so regarding the unfolding situation in Ukraine".
"We will take action in line with the UK government. Our thoughts are with the people in the Ukraine, their families and friends," it added.
Meanwhile, the island's Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance has warned of a heightened risk of cyber attacks in the wake of global events.
It said while it was "not aware of any current specific threats" to the island, businesses were urged to consider taking "actionable steps that reduce the risk of falling victim of an attack".
"During times of increased tension between Russia and neighbouring countries, there is a historical pattern of increased malicious or hostile cyber activity coming from Russia or its allies," it said.
"The fact that there is no specific threat does not exclude the possibility of indiscriminate or collateral impacts as a result of cyber activity."
