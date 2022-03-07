Views sought on Isle of Man anti-bribery and corruption strategy
- Published
Feedback on a new anti-bribery and corruption strategy is "essential" to ensure the Isle of Man can respond to the threats, the government has said.
Actions within the strategy including a review of the current government policies, improvements in information sharing and an education programme.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said it was an "important topic" both locally and abroad.
A consultation on the new strategy is available online until 19 April.
Figures from the island's Economic Crime Unit previously showed the practices made up 19% of its investigations, although the majority of cases came from further afield.
The strategy aims to help people to identify bribery and corruption, create confidential reporting channels and create a co-ordinated response that meets international standards.
The document outlines the island's current position on the risks posed, awareness of those risks, how they are dealt with and how those areas could be mitigated for and improved in future.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said, while many may see corrupt practices as something that happen "somewhere far away", the threat was "one that affects us all".
As a "democratic, progressive and outward facing nation", the island "cannot be complicit in facilitating or supporting in any way activities that stifle democracy or undermine fair competition", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk