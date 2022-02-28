Isle of Man 'most advanced' lifeboat arrives in Ramsey
A £2m lifeboat described by the RNLI as the most advanced in the charity's fleet has arrived to be stationed at a town in the north of the Isle of Man.
The Ann and James Ritchie II was escorted into Ramsey bay by other Manx lifeboats and is due to enter service next month.
It is one of the RNLI's so-called Shannon class of all-weather lifeboats.
Mark Kenyon MBE, Coxswain of Ramsey Lifeboat said the vessel was a "fantastic new lifesaving asset".
"The whole crew look forward to her being brought into full service", he added, with volunteers set to undergo a period of training to adapt to the new craft.
An RNLI spokesman said the boat was more manoeuvrable, safer, fast, and has a greater range than the older Mersey class lifeboats.
A jet propulsion system which replaces propeller sand rudders allows it to turn its own length, navigate around hazards and stop almost instantly, he added.
It is the second all-weather Shannon lifeboat to be stationed on the Isle of Man after Peel, with a formal naming ceremony and dedication due to take place in the summer.
