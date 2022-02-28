Douglas oil pollution likely linked to Irish Sea pipe leak
A strong smell of fuel reported by residents of the Isle of Man's capital was likely caused by a recent oil spill, harbour authorities have said.
Checks were made across the island's east coast after oil was found in the sea at Douglas breakwater on Sunday.
The government's harbour division said a lack of any other information meant it was likely linked to a recent pipe leak off the North Wales coast.
No further pollution has been found on the island since then, it added.
Isle of Man Coastguard was involved in a patrol of the coastline surrounding Douglas after the "isolated area" of oil was found in the port, which authorities said "appeared to have originated offshore".
Multiple reports made on Sunday to emergency services about the smell of fuel, which appeared to have been spread further inland from the island's capital by a southerly wind, the Coastguard added.
