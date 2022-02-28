Isle of Man union warns of health strikes if pay deal rejected
Health workers on the Isle of Man could go on strike if a 4% pay rise is rejected, a union has warned.
Manx branches of Prospect and Unite unions are balloting about 1,900 members over Manx Care's latest offer.
They are part of a collection of unions, including the Royal College of Nursing, which has pushed for a 15% increase since May last year.
Prospect's negotiations officer Mick Hewer said 98% of members have said they are prepared to take action.
The union asked about 300 members in the Manx health service if they would consider taking industrial action after a breakdown in talks with Manx Care in December.
'Let down'
Mr Hewer said he had not known a response "that significant" in his 30 years in the trade union movement, adding members felt "disgruntled and let down".
A ballot on the 4% offer is being run across all the unions involved until 18 March.
Manx Care said its new proposal, an increase on the 1% initially budgeted for in 2021-22, was one that "recognises the contribution that our staff make".
Mr Hewer said Prospect members, which includes nurses, health support staff and some working in social services, were "growing tired of the continual excuse that there is not any money".
If the offer was rejected "we will in all likelihood move to a formal ballot for industrial action", he added.
In a statement, Unite said the below inflation pay offer "does not match the expectations" of its 1,600 members, who are set to receive their ballot papers in the post.
