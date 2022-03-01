Ukraine conflict: Isle of Man bans Russian planes and ships
Russian aircraft and ships have been banned from entering the Isle of Man's borders, the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan condemned the invasion of Ukraine in the House of Keys and promised to ease visa rules in line with UK for those fleeing the conflict.
Work was under way to make sure the island "is not a weak link in international pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added.
A pledge to donate £500,000 to assist refugees was also made.
In an urgent statement to the Manx parliament, Mr Cannan revealed the Isle of Man's airspace and ports would be closed to Russian aircraft and ships, following similar moves across Europe.
He said the government would play a "fast and speedy role" in continuing to enforce sanctions imposed by the UK, which is responsible for the island's international relations and defence.
Officials have been asked to examine the island's aircraft and shipping registries to for links to Russian persons and entities.
The chief minister urged those in the Manx financial services sector to be "fully aware" of the requirements in any interactions with Russian nationals.
When pressed by MHKs on whether the island would accept refugees from the conflict, Mr Cannan said it was not the time for "knee-jerk statements", adding the issue would be considered as the situation develops.
The £500,000 donation is likely to go to the UK charities group the Disasters Emergency Committee, which the Manx government expects to launch a live appeal.
Mr Cannan said the government would "continue to play our part in international efforts" to bring about peace, "however modest our actions".
