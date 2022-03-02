Isle of Man cocaine dealer, 19, spared jail over university place
A teenager who admitted dealing cocaine has been given a suspended sentence after the Deemster said he did not want his life to be ruined by "stupidity".
Max Corrie, 19, of Crosby, who is due to go to university, was arrested after being heard shouting "How many nifters are we having?" in Douglas.
The prosecution said he was supplying the drug "off and on" since 2018.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Corrie was "very close" to going to jail but gave him a two-year suspended sentence.
Corrie had been with a group of people in Villiers Square in Douglas when he was found with cocaine in his possession and more was found later at his home, the court heard.
Deemster Cook said: "Supplying drugs brings misery to those who take them, and it brings misery to families", and added that he hoped the teenager would give his family "something to be proud of, rather than ashamed".
When Corrie, who works at a supermarket, was arrested he was found with a bank card and wraps of cocaine.
Cocaine worth an estimated street value of £310 was found at his home, along with £2,000 cash, the court heard.
The Deemster acknowledged the teenager's "clear remorse", his early guilty plea, and the impact imprisonment would have on his life, given he was due to go to university.
