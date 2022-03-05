Independent review of Isle of Man's legal services begins
An independent investigation into the "quality, accessibility and delivery" of legal services on the Isle of Man has begun, a minister has said.
Lord Edward Garnier QC's review will examine how Manx advocates are regulated, trained and accredited.
It comes after Tynwald approved recommendations for reform laid out in a report in April last year.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, said it was "an incredibly important piece of work".
The external investigation will also look into the process of how non-Manx qualified legal professional can qualify and be permitted to practice on the island.
An "inherent conflict" identified in the Isle of Man Law Society's role as both regulator and representative body will also be analysed by Lord Garnier.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the first review of its kind since 2001 would help ensure legal services were "high quality and suitable" for Isle of Man residents and the economy.
She has committed to bringing forward any recommendations made by Lord Garnier and encouraged Manx legal professionals and members of the public to submit views to the investigation before the 31 May.
