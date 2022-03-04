Manx government in talks with UK over direct help for Ukraine refugees
Talks are being held with the UK over how the Isle of Man can "play its part" to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan said "direct" support was being considered after the Manx government gave £500,000 to aid agencies working in the conflict.
It follows the banning of Russian aircraft from Manx airspace, and divestment of Russian-held assets.
The chief minister said the situation was "of grave concern to us all".
The Cabinet Office has set up a Ukraine relief committee to co-ordinate talks with the UK government and local agencies, and then assess what further steps the Council of Ministers could take.
It comes after Mr Cannan would not be drawn on whether the island would be open to refugees on Tuesday, when he told the House of Keys it was "still early days" and the island needed to understand what "appropriate role" it could play.
'Fraction of 1%'
Cabinet Officer Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said a £500,0000 donation had been made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to help those in "immediate needs".
"Donating money, rather than physical items and supplies, allows organisation source relief items locally, ensuring quality and quick delivery to those who need them", she said.
Investors have also been instructed to divest any Russian-held government assets as part of the response to the Russian invasion.
Treasury Minister David Ashford said the assets made up only "a fraction of 1%" of the government's total portfolio.
Manx firms have been told to freeze Russian assets they hold in line with sanctions imposed by the UK.
