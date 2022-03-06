Durian fruit causes suspected gas leak report at Isle of Man flats
Firefighters who attended a suspected gas leak said the "culprit was actually a durian fruit".
Crews were called to flats on Central Promenade in Douglas, on the Isle of Man, in the early hours.
They eventually found the fruity cause of the strong smell after gas detectors showed normal readings.
It is not the first time firefighters have been called over the pungent delicacy, with similar incidents in Australia and the US.
Dubbed the "king of fruits", a durian sold for the equivalent of almost £40,000 at a charity auction in Thailand in 2019.
However, the fruit's potent stench means it has been banned from public transport, hotels and planes in some countries.
Scientists say its sulphur-like odour helps attract animals in the wild, which then eat it and disperse its seeds.
