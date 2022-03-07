Isle of Man goal for 45% emissions reduction by 2035 to be debated
Tynwald members are to be asked to approve a goal to reduce the island's carbon emissions by 45% by 2035.
It marks an interim target in the government's pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
It follows a recent consultation on choosing an interim ambition to be met by 2030.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the five-year delay would allow the government to "ensure secure and reliable" electricity supplies.
The island's main power station in Pulrose is due to reach the end of its design life in 2035, and the government has already committed to producing 75% of electricity from renewable sources by that date.
Some 611 people took part in the consultation, which closed on 21 February.
A total of 38% of those who responded backed the 45% figure, with a further 13% calling for it to be higher.
The lower target of 35% was backed by 15%, however 21% said there should be no interim ambition set at all.
Mr Cannan said the island had a "clear duty to play an active role in helping to cut global emissions" and the "ambitious" target was critical to that.
However, he said reducing emissions in electricity generation would be a "key component" in reaching the 2050 figure.
The later interim date would "allow us the time required to further consider our options and put in place the infrastructure to ensure secure and reliable electricity for residents", he added.
The regulations will be debated by politicians at the March sitting of Tynwald.
