Isle of Man TT music plan prompts late night noise concerns
Plans to play loud music have prompted concerns about noise levels in the area of the TT grandstand.
It follows approval for live or amplified music between 10:00 and 23:00 BST and background music for an additional hour in Noble's Park.
Douglas Councillor Ian Clague pointed out the site was in a densely-packed residential area.
But fellow councillor Andrew Bentley said there were plenty of places in the town affected in the same way.
The local authority has approved the licences for the Department for Enterprise and Okell's Inns Limited to operate bars, including entertainment, on council-owned land between 28 May and 10 June.
'Bit of balance'
Mr Clague told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the cut off point for music was "a bit excessive" and should be made earlier, with revellers encouraged to move to town centre night clubs "where everything is set up for the late night economy".
When the grandstand was first built it was "on the edge of town" but was now "right in the middle of a residential area", he said.
"I do think there's got to be just a little bit of a balance," he added.
Mr Bentley, who is chairman of the Regeneration and Community Committee that granted the approval, said areas nearer the town centre were also used for late night events during the period, including the Villa Marina Gardens.
He said: "There are a lot of people based at the grandstand, they have a very busy day and there're a lot of people who are spectators who take advantage of the facilities there."
"Nobody wants to diminish the experience for our visitors and the spectators."
However, he conceded encouraging "migration towards the town centre later" could be "better from a management point of view and for the town centre's wellbeing".
