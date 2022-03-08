Isle of Man to hold candlelit vigil in support of Ukraine
- Published
A candlelit vigil will be held in the Isle of Man's capital to show support for the people of Ukraine.
It follows Russia's invasion of the eastern European country last month, with about two million people having fled their homes as a result.
Villiers Square in Douglas will be lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag for the occasion on Thursday.
People have been invited to join the vigil, which starts at 18:30 GMT.
Prayers will be led by the island's bishop and the Manx Youth Band and the Manx Concert Brass will conclude a minute's silence by playing the Ukrainian National Anthem.
Organiser Claire Christian MHK said coming together to "demonstrate the strength of the Manx nation's support for the Ukrainian people and world peace" was the "right thing to do".
"In doing so, the people of the Isle of Man can join the chorus of voices around the globe condemning Russia's aggression and calling for peace," she said.
"People understandably feel helpless as they witness in the news and on social media the atrocities that continue to unfold in Ukraine."
