Warning to check weather before controlled burning of land
- Published
The Isle of Man fire service has urged anyone planning to carry out a controlled burn on open land to check the weather conditions.
It follows a large blaze on Peel Hill on Monday, which burned well into the evening.
Crews from Peel, Kirk Michael, Douglas and Port Erin fought the flames.
Although the gorse fire was started deliberately, high winds caused it to jump fire breaks put in place and spread out of control.
A spokesman for the service said a 0.6 mile (1km) water relay using more than 50 lengths of hose over the "steep inclines" was used to secure water from the nearest supply in Peel Harbour.
Crews stayed on the scene overnight to monitor hotspots.
The spokesman said the incident had highlighted "the need for care".
"Please ensure you have put appropriate measures such as fire breaks in place, have suitable fire-fighting media nearby, monitor the burn and take into consideration the weather conditions," he added.
The burning off of heather or healthland allows for plants to regenerate, which encourages biodiversity and creates better grazing for livestock.
