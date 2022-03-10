Covid: Social distancing returns for Manx health care staff
Social distancing and mask-wearing has been brought back for some health care staff on the Isle of Man as Covid cases continue to surge.
The rules have been tightened for staff at Noble's Hospital, Manannan Court and Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital.
More than 850 new infections were recorded over the past week, leaving 944 active cases and five people in hospital.
The changes came as the island's death toll rose to 81.
A single additional death was recorded in the latest weekly public health surveillance report following a review of death certificates.
The person died between 27 February and 6 March.
Rules for many working in heath settings were previously relaxed on 14 February although the requirement for face masks for patients visiting those areas had remained in place.
The new measures mean masks must be worn in offices, corridors and wards throughout the buildings, and social distancing observed in all clinical and non-clinical areas.
GP surgeries and care homes have not been affected on the whole, although sites are free to keep their own measures in place.
Chief executive Teresa Cope said while it was "disappointing" to re-implement the policy, there was a "need to ensure both staff and patients' needs are at the centre of our care".
The move follows the closure Salisbury Street Nursing Home, in Douglas, to visitors after an outbreak of the virus hit staff and residents earlier this week.
The latest spike in cases comes as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions on the island on 31 March.
