Covid Isle of Man: Care home bans most visitors as cases surge
A care home in Douglas has closed to most visitors amid a sharp rise in cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man.
Restrictions were introduced at the Salisbury Street Care Home following an outbreak affecting residents and staff.
The facility is closed until 21 March although some visits will be permitted on compassionate grounds.
More than 185 new cases were reported on the island on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people with the virus to 944.
That figure has risen by 300 in the last seven days, with five people currently in hospital with Covid-19.
Public health officials have said the upward trend could be due to changes in travel during school half-term in February.
The Manx government is due to drop almost all of the island's remaining coronavirus restrictions by 31 March.
