Summer ban on cars in Castletown square to go ahead
The centre of the Isle of Man's ancient capital will close to cars for four months to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
Castletown Commissioners agreed to trial the removal of parking access in Market Square from April to September.
Some businesses in the area were concerned losing the spaces could drive visitors away.
But commissioner Jimmy Cubbon said plans to improve the area could not be "hamstrung by lazy people".
The change had to be attempted to create a "great place for families and young people", he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Cubbon said the idea of parking issues turning people away was "absolute nonsense" and the commissioners wanted visitors to "come for the day".
'Different approach'
The authority unanimously voted through plans for the closure, but with a reduction from six months to four following an amendment by Mr Cubbon.
It will be in force between Friday 29 April and Tuesday 6 September.
However, local business owner Chris Lennon said it was "another kick in the backside" for traders, who would suffer as customers "did not want to park elsewhere".
During partial closures of the square in recent years his business had lost about 30% of trade when events were held there, he added.
Chairman of Castletown Commissioners Jamie Horton said a "silent majority" had indicated support for the move in a survey conducted by the authority before the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Horton said he understood the concerns of traders but insisted a "different approach" was needed to bring people into Castletown.
Meanwhile commissioner Colin Leather said there was still "plenty of parking" in the town, with short-stay and blue badge spaces available close to the centre.
