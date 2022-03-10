Isle of Man: Four women admit dealing cannabis
- Published
Four women who admitted dealing drugs on the Isle of Man have been given suspended jail sentences.
Police found cannabis after searching two flats where the women lived in Douglas on 13 May, the court heard.
Phone messages showed Phoebe McKee, 20, Beth Davies, 22, Nadine Wade, 23, and Sophie Harrington, 26 had been supplying cannabis in early 2021.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the drug was "dangerous" and the courts would "not tolerate" it being supplied.
Wade was sentenced to 12 months, McKee to 10 months, and Harrington and Davies to nine months, all suspended for two years.
Two-year supervision orders were also handed down to Wade, Harrington, and Davies.
Money laundering
The court heard Wade was arrested after police found cannabis with a street value of £99 in a Manchester United bowl near the sofa in her flat on Loch Promenade.
A search of another flat on Mona Drive, where the other three women lived, found more than £2,800 worth of cannabis bush, along with scales, snap bags, and heat-sealed bags with cannabis residue on them.
A search of messages on their mobile phones showed all four had been involved in arranging the sale of the drug to other people.
They all pleaded guilty to supplying the drug and possession with intent to supply.
Wade also admitted a charge of money laundering after £5,935 in cash was found under her bed, although it was accepted by Deemster Cook that it was not the proceeds of dealing drugs and she had been holding it for someone else.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk