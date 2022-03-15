Protesters say Isle of Man public ignored over climate targets
The Isle of Man government is "kicking the can down the road" by proposing an interim target to cut carbon emissions by 2035, protesters have said.
Extinction Rebellion want to see a 45% reduction by 2030, a date backed in a recent public consultation.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan previously said it had been pushed back to allow time to "ensure secure and reliable" electricity supplies.
Protesters demonstrated against the delay outside the Tynwald buildings.
It comes as the Manx parliament is set to vote on the proposed interim target of a 45% reduction by 2035, set out as part of wider plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Protester Jordan McCarthy said the "comical" proposal was "saddening" and had ignored the results of the consultation, which asked people to support either a 35% or 45% reduction in emissions by 2030.
The small group of protestors was expelled from the public viewing gallery in Tynwald after refusing to sit down.
Mr McCarthy said the demonstration had sent a message to elected officials that "we are here, we see you, and we are not going away".
It was "disturbing" that the shift from 2030 to 2035 had come "completely out of leftfield", he said, adding it was "comically in the wrong direction".
Joney Faragher MHK confirmed she would table an amendment to the Council of Minister's proposal to bring the reduction target to 2030, in line with the poll.
She said: "We did a public consultation, we got an outcome, and then we ignored that outcome. I do not think it gives a very good impression at all to the public."
The Isle of Man Green Party has also condemned the government's decision to "entirely ignore the overwhelming response" to the consultation.
