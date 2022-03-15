Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man
- Published
The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said.
Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Her message came after the government made a public call for those willing to provide accommodation to come forward.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the island was preparing to welcome those in need.
The Manx government has already mirrored the UK's visa route for displaced Ukrainians with family links, with plans to follow a recently-announced sponsorship scheme to home refugees without connections.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the government had agreed to allow access to healthcare, education, benefits and employment to support any refugees who arrive.
Officials were also looking at alternative approaches outside of the UK's scheme, "as we do not want bureaucracy to get in the way of helping those in need", she added.
'Swift action'
Tynwald also voted to express its support for Ukraine while condemning the Russian invasion and committing to the protection of refugees.
During the discussion, Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan outlined plans to charter a flight to an "appropriate location" to take those willing to come to the island and process them on arrival.
She said though it was a "work in progress", the direct effort to help needed to be made as the UK's schemes did not allow the Isle of Man to take "swift action".
Joney Faragher MHK said alternative ways of accepting refugees had to be explored, as the UK's approach had been "delayed and chaotic".
It was echoed by Chris Thomas MHK, who asked had the government considered following Ireland in offering immediate visitor visas to those fleeing the conflict.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk