Manx ministers commit to setting 2030 interim emissions target
The Isle of Man government has committed to bringing forward a 2030 interim target to cut carbon emissions, after Tynwald backed the move.
Politicians voted for a legally-binding goal of a 45% reduction by 2035, but the Council of Ministers also agreed to set a more ambitious 2030 aim by July.
It will coincide with a new plan outlining the actions the government will take to cut emissions.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said that was needed to gain public support.
Mr Hooper's amendment to set an additional 2030 target outlined alongside the new climate plan won the backing of members.
'Ambitious targets'
Under the Climate Change Act, which was passed last year to set a legal framework for reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the interim target must be enshrined in law by April.
Mr Hooper said there was a clear "polarisation of views" on the issue and "ensuring we bring the public along with us on this journey" would be challenging.
An amendment put forward by Joney Faragher MHK to have the 45% target brought forward to 2030 was rejected by politicians.
It followed accusations that, by putting forward a 2035 target, the Council of Ministers was "kicking the can down the road" and ignoring a consultation which had backed the earlier date.
Ms Faragher had warned of possible economic consequences as a result of not having more "ambitious targets", including a continued dependence on "turbulent energy markets".
Supporting that view, Michelle Haywood MHK said setting a "dumbed down" goal would reduce the urgency of the action required.
However, Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said ministers felt a later target would provide time to transform the island's energy infrastructure, and explain the costs of transitioning to net-zero to the public.
