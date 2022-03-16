Isle of Man: Charity warns people not to disturb seals on coast
- Published
People visiting the Manx coastline have been warned not to disturb resting seals at the water's edge.
Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) said it had received several reports of people "getting too close".
A spokesman said causing a seal to "rush back into the water" could cause the animal injury.
Under the island's Wildlife Act, anyone who "intentionally or recklessly disturbs" the animals could face a fine of up to £5,000.
Hundreds of grey seals can be spotted around the island's shores each year in areas including the Point of Ayre in the north.
'Serious threat'
Both MWT and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture have received reports of people approaching the mammals.
A MWT spokesman said areas such as rocks could pose a serious threat if the animals became frightened.
He said in areas where they had "hauled up on the rocks" when the tide was in, there could be a drop of several metres once the water had receded.
"Such a fall may severely injure a seal, and for pregnant animals or juveniles, this may injure or kill the pup," he added.
He continued: "Rushing back down the beach after being disturbed interrupts their rest and digestion and uses energy."
The spokesman added that in times of "limited food" the animals could not afford to waste energy, and this could lead to them not breeding.
"Our advice is that, if you want to watch the seals, then keep your distance, and always keep dogs on leads," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk