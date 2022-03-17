Isle of Man prisoner jailed for throwing boiling sugar water at inmate
A prisoner who threw boiling sugar water at another inmate and fractured his eye socket with his knee has been jailed for eight years.
Douglas Courthouse heard Stefan Proverbs entered the man's cell on 19 October 2019 and told him "you're getting it now" before assaulting him.
The 42-year-old was already serving a prison sentence for stabbing a man in 2013.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he was an "extremely dangerous man".
Proverbs was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Douglas Courthouse in January.
He was also handed a five-year extended licence period on release.
'Serious gratuitous violence'
The court heard CCTV from Isle of Man Prison showed him walking into another inmate's cell at about 16:15 GMT before exiting shortly afterwards carrying a plastic container with no lid.
He then entered the cell of his victim, who was sitting watching TV, and threw the sugar water at him, causing second degree burns to the man's arm which he had raised to protect himself.
Proverbs then punched the man twice in the face before breaking his eye socket with his knee as he fell to the ground from a chair.
After leaving the cell, he handed his bloodied top to another inmate to dispose of.
The court heard he had been recalled to prison on 1 May 2019 after being released on licence, having served part of an eight-year sentence handed down in 2014 for a previous charge of wounding with intent after he stabbed a man in the abdomen twice.
Deemster Cook said it was "quite clear" that Proverbs had intended "to cause quite serious injury" to his victim in the planned attack.
It was "pure luck" that the man had not been hit in the face with the sugar water, which could have blinded him, he said.
In a civilised society prisoners had the right not to be subjected to "serious gratuitous violence" and it did not matter what the dispute had been about, Deemster Cook added.
