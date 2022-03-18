Santon cannabis dealer told to 'grow up' by deemster
- Published
A woman who dealt cannabis to her friends for more than a year has been told to "grow up" by a deemster.
A search of Megan Fielden's phone revealed she had been selling the drug between April 2020 and July the following year, a court heard.
The 24-year-old from Santon also admitted importing the drug to the island through the post in July 2020.
Suspending her 18-month jail term for two years, Deemster Graeme Cook told her it was "about time you grow up".
She was also handed a two-year supervision order.
Advertising cannabis
Douglas Courthouse heard a parcel containing herbal cannabis worth an estimated £348 and cannabis shatter with a street value of £201 was intercepted at the postal sorting office on 7 July 2020.
It had been posted to Fielden's house in Newtown Estate and addressed to her then boyfriend.
The pair were later arrested and a search of their home found small amounts of cannabis, two small sets of scales covered in residue from the drug and a tick list.
While on bail, she was stopped by police as she drove along Walpole Avenue in Douglas during the early hours of 11 July 2021, and a search of the vehicle found snap bags containing cannabis, the court heard.
In another search of her home, police uncovered more cannabis with a street value of £1,070 and messages on Fielden's mobile phone revealed evidence that she had been advertising the drug for sale on social media and dealing to friends.
Deemster Cook said if Fielden had not got young children she would have faced an immediate jail term.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk