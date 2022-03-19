Isle of Man scheme to host Ukrainian refugees created
A scheme to enable people on the Isle of Man to host Ukrainian refugees in their own home or offer up an empty property has been created.
Under the initiative, applicants must commit to offering accommodation for a period of at least six months.
Those who want to take part in the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme have been asked to express their interest.
The government said breaking away from the UK's arrangements would "better meet the needs of our community".
Information gathered from the registration process would be used to calculate the level of support the island could offer.
Ukrainian nationals travelling to the island under the scheme would be eligible to receive free healthcare and education and have the right to work.
'Safe haven'
The government previously said it planned to mirror the UK, but was actively considering alternatives as well.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said: "We have decided to create our own scheme instead of following the UK approach, to better meet the needs of our community.
"This new scheme is another step in facilitating those who are fleeing the conflict to come to the Isle of Man as a safe haven."
Under the arrangements, those who live in private rental accommodation must have permission from the landlord to register, but those in public sector housing or registered to provide TT Homestay accommodation cannot take part.
A government spokesman said checks of properties would be required "to ensure that the environment being offered is appropriate and safe for both hosts and guests".
The potential provision of financial assistance to those who choose to host Ukrainians is still under consideration.
A visa pathway open to those from the country who have family ties on the island has also been extended to named friends and work colleagues.
