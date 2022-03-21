Isle of Man TT: Organisers set to train record number of marshals
A record number of about 1,000 volunteer marshals are due to complete incident management training ahead of the this year's Isle of Man TT races.
The 2022 event will be the first since 2019 after the races were cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
New safety procedures, including more training, and improved facilities are being rolled for volunteers.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said the "significant uplift" in people coming forward was encouraging.
The event requires 602 marshals per session and there was an appeal for volunteers earlier this month.
The training has been co-ordinated by the Isle of Man TT Marshals Association (TTMA) in association with race organisers ACU Events.
Mr Thompson said the organisation had been "working closely alongside the directors at the TTMA to support the role out of increased training locations and availability".
'Opportunity to reflect'
This year a number of changes are being made to improve conditions for those who volunteer, including the creation of additional huts and toilets on the mountain section of the course and new equipment boxes at other posts.
There is also set to be an electronic flag system brought in "to minimise and stop any preventable incidents", and training in the use of fire safety equipment will be given.
The availability of an approved counsellor to marshals who may have to deal with incidents around the course is also being introduced.
Jane Corlett of the TTMA said: "Although we've missed our marshalling community and the racing, I feel this hiatus has given us a window of opportunity to reflect, review and improve the way we work and the support we offer to our marshals."
The TT is scheduled to take place between 29 May and 10 June and the official registration process for marshals will open on 24 March.
