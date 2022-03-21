Manx football club says closure of changing rooms is a bombshell
- Published
An Isle of Man football team has had to postpone matches after serious structural issues were found in its changing rooms.
Pulrose United's facilities were condemned by Douglas Council on Friday, in a moved club members described as a "bombshell".
The inspection was held as part of plans to fund replacement facilities at the site on Springfield Road.
Club member Paul Henry said efforts to find temporary facilities were ongoing.
Plans include the use of portable cabins, toilets and other short-term solutions to allow both Pulrose United and Douglas Athletic, which shares the use of the pitches, to finish the season.
The immediate closure of the changing rooms put paid to fixtures due to be held last weekend after the council-owned site was fenced off.
'Bit of a mess'
Built in the 1990s, the facilities have been "deteriorating" for the last six years according to Mr Henry, who has pushed for the local authority to step in and help fund a £500,000 replacement.
In January the council agreed to provide about £215,000 towards a new building, with the authority and the club in the process of making an application to UK charity the Football Foundation to meet the remaining costs.
A Douglas Council spokesman said the local authority had "strived for some time to work with football clubs where necessary, and will continue to do so".
Mr Henry said he understood the building had to close due to health and safety reasons, but added the immediate decision had left the club "in a bit of a mess".
"We have been shoring it up ourselves, and we have been fighting for six years to get a replacement," he continued.
He added that further meetings are due to be held between the two football clubs and the local authority in the coming days.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk