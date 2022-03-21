Covid: Isle of Man spring booster jabs to begin next week
- Published
The roll out of additional Covid booster jabs to vulnerable people on the Isle of Man will begin next week.
Those aged 75 and over, older care home residents and the clinically vulnerable aged 12 and over will be invited to receive the jabs from 28 March.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said it would ensure they had the "most protection" from the virus.
It comes after the health provider confirmed it would follow guidance issued by vaccine advisers in the UK.
Appointment only
A Manx Care spokeswoman said data suggested vaccine immunity declines over time and as many older adults had their most recent dose in Autumn last year they were "at much higher risk" of severe Covid.
Appointment letters would be sent to those eligible, with the majority of the jabs to be delivered at the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas, she added.
Ms Cope said the use of letters marked a shift in how vaccinations will be offered Manx Care in the future.
The roll out of the latest round of booster jabs will start shortly after the last scheduled walk-in clinic on 25 March.
Appointments for first, second or third doses of the vaccine will need to be pre-book via the 111 service after that point.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk