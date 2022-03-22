Struggling Isle of Man swimming pools to get £300k cash boost
- Published
The Isle of Man government is set to spend more than £300,000 on propping up regional swimming pools struggling with rising inflation and energy prices.
Education Minister Julie Edge said an agreement to underwrite the facilities for 12 months had been reached.
Currently the three facilities, in Peel, Castletown and Ramsey, receive an annual subvention of about £1.7m.
The move would the allow the time for a review of all of the island's swimming pool provision, Ms Edge said.
The independent investigation would determine what the long-term future was for the "important" community facilities, she added.
'All scenarios'
The decision comes after a bid from the boards of the three local authority-run pools for greater support was rejected last month.
Unlike the facilities at the National Sports Centre in Douglas, which is managed by central government, the regional pools are operated by local authorities.
Currently, the facilities are funded by capped contributions from rates as well as the subvention from the Department of Education Sport and Culture (DESC), which is designed to meet any shortfalls.
The government's latest intervention will see that subvention figure increase to more than £2m on a short-term basis, a decision Ms Edge said had been backed by the Council of Ministers and the Treasury.
She said the review, which will cover current operations, governance, challenges, would "look at all scenarios" and be open and transparent.
"I am not going to set any criteria, we have to wait for the results... and decided the best way forward," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk