Isle of Man fatal hit-and-run: Three people arrested
Three people have been arrested after a 73-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Isle of Man.
Carolyn Buchan was struck on Marathon Avenue in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday and the driver failed to stop.
The trio were arrested overnight on Monday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision, police said.
Two further arrests were made for assisting an offender and a vehicle was seized, the force added.
No further details about those arrested have been released.
Reiterating a call for information, Det Ch Insp Mark said: "Some people will know of those who we have arrested and I want to appeal directly to them.
"You may have information and knowledge about this incident that you were initially reluctant to come forward to police and pass on.
"Now is the time to contact us with what you know."
