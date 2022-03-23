Isle of Man fatal hit-and-run: Appeal for dashcam footage
Police investigating the death of a woman in a hit-and-run on the Isle of Man have appealed for people with dashcam footage to come forward.
Carolyn Buchan, 73, died after being struck on Marathon Avenue in Douglas the early hours of Sunday morning.
Three people who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remain in police custody.
Police are now appealing for people with footage recorded on Pulrose Road at the weekend to get in touch.
A spokesman said officers were interested in dashcam or other footage between its junctions with Groves Road and Alder Road between 14:00 GMT on Saturday and 07:30 on Sunday.
