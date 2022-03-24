Isle of Man schools being hit by 'unfortunate' teacher shortages
- Published
Teacher absences at Isle of Man high schools are due to several illnesses "unfortunately" coming together at the same time, the education minister said.
Four schools have been hit by staff shortages over the past week, leading to the cancellation of face-to-face lessons for hundreds of students.
Julie Edge said while supply teachers were used, there were not enough of them.
The situation has been blamed on a mixture of winter illnesses and Covid.
'Using everybody'
As a result of the shortages, 113 Year 10 pupils at Castle Rushen High School, in Castletown, were told to stay at home on Thursday, with its 155 Year 9 students asked to study online on Friday.
Ballakermeen High School has also asked Year 9 students to learn from home on Friday, as more than of its 30 staff are off sick.
It follows similar measures rolled out for some pupils at Ramsey Grammar School and St Ninian's High School, in Douglas, earlier this week.
Ms Edge said, although shortages were dealt with throughout the year, "unfortunately, at the present time" the illnesses were "all coming together".
She said, while schools were "using everybody possible" on the register of supply teachers, the education department did "not have enough available at times", adding that the current approach to cover would be looked at.
Head teachers must ask the department for permission to send year groups home but retain responsibility for the management of staff.
Ms Edge said school leaders were aware of the current disruption and were "best placed to make sure their students progress" through it.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk