Man dies after crashing quad bike in the west of the Isle of Man
- Published
A 58-year-old man from Glen Maye has died after crashing his quad bike in the west of the Isle of Man.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident on the A24 Foxdale Road, which happened at about 12:40 GMT.
Police said the man was travelling from Stoney Mountain towards Douglas when he came off the vehicle near the junction by Archallagan Plantation.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the quad bike around the time to come forward.
A police spokesman said officers were interested in footage of the orange and black vehicle, which had "distinctive chrome and black wheels", between 12:30 and the time of the crash.
