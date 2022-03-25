Covid: All legal Isle of Man rules to be dropped from April
The Isle of Man will be free of all coronavirus restrictions from 1 April for the first time in two years, the chief minister has confirmed.
Covid border controls will be scrapped, along with the legal requirement to isolate following a positive test.
It will be replaced with guidance to avoid work until 48 hours after symptoms have passed
Alfred Cannan said the shift to treat the virus in the same way as other endemic diseases was "significant".
He stressed the move did not mark the end of the pandemic, adding the Council of Ministers could "never say never over switching restrictions back on".
The chief minister said the past two years had been "challenging", and said the new approach would only succeed if people followed guidance to protect each other and critical services.
From Friday 1 April those who test positive are advised to stay at home until 48 hours after symptoms pass, report test results online and seek medical advice if needed.
Travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will not have to test or isolate, with the requirement for landing cards also dropped.
The government will also stop reporting daily Covid case and vaccinations statistics, which will instead be rolled into a weekly report.
Patients and visitors will still be required to wear face coverings at health care settings and take an lateral flow test before they go.
It comes with Covid infection rates on the rise on the island, with 1,981 active cases at present and 10 people in hospital.
The island's director of public health, Dr Henrietta Ewart, said she understood why some might be concerned about taking this step given case numbers, but said much of the risk of people becoming seriously had been mitigated through vaccine uptake.
