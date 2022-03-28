Former marine lab in Port Erin to be turned into flats
A former marine laboratory on the Isle of Man is to be redeveloped into apartments, a hotel and shops.
Planners have approved a proposal by Delgatie Limited to redevelop the derelict complex in Port Erin.
The 125-year-old marine station, overlooking Port Erin Bay, was closed in 2006, with one building destroyed by fire in 2016.
The enterprise minister had told the planning committee regeneration there was of "significant national interest".
Dr Alex Allinson said refusing the development was "likely to leave the site derelict for years".
Developers Delgatie first submitted plans in 2019, receiving approval in principle for an outline application.
'Terrible eyesore'
A more detailed proposal to build 52 apartments, a 14-bed apartment hotel, three shop units, and bar or restaurant across four new, multi-storey blocks has now been approved.
William Smedley, director of Delgatie Limited, told the committee the firm had tried to work with planners by reducing the original number of flats proposed, adding the scheme would transform "a blot on the landscape".
Owner of a nearby bar Ian Swindells said revamping the "terrible eyesore" would help boost trade, while Port Erin Commissioners gave the plan their full backing.
A planning officer had recommended the application be refused as it did not fit area planning requirements, the impact the apartment blocks would have on views, and due to the effect on local birdlife.
However they said the proposal was finely balanced, and did accept the development could regenerate the area.
Planning Committee member Adrian Kermode said the "eyesore" site needed to progress.
