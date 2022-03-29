Parking changes could make Douglas a 'ghost town', an MHK warns
- Published
Changes to parking in Douglas must be managed to ensure the Isle of Man's capital does not become a "ghost town", an MHK has said.
Charges at local authority-run car parks in the town are set to increase by up to 30p from 1 April.
Meanwhile, the majority of free disc parking introduced by the government at Chester Street car park to boost trade during the pandemic will be scrapped.
Clare Barber said the measures had to be "carefully monitored".
Ms Barber said she wanted to see "more comprehensive park and ride services" around the capital to encourage people to use active travel in the long term.
The Douglas East MHK, who is also environment minister, said:"Before we have that, my concern is if you shut off parking opportunities in the short term, we will end up with no reason to actively travel, as businesses will not be there."
The changes should be monitored alongside the rising cost of living, as "we do not want to push people to shop online because they cannot find spaces", she added.
Increased tariffs at Douglas Council's car parks at Shaws Brow, in Church Street, and the Bottleneck, on Douglas Promenade, will see drivers pay £2.30 for an hour's stay, an increase of 10p.
Stays of between two and six hours will rise 20p, and those over seven hours will go up 30p.
The changes will raise an additional £1.1m for the council during the next financial year.
Levels two to six of the nine-storey Chester Street facility, which is owned by the Department of Infrastructure, will also revert back to pay and display parking from Friday.
However, the first level will remain a disc zone for those attending the vaccination hub, which was set up in a nearby former supermarket last year.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk